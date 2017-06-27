German museum presents artworks from ...

German museum presents artworks from collector's trove

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

An employee covers the artwork 'Maennlicher Akt' by Francois Boucher during a press talk on the preparations of an exhibition of exemplary works from the Gurlitt found, an art collection of Cornelius Gurlitt discovered in 2012, in Bonn, Germany, Tuesday June, 27, 2017. An employee works on a frame during a press talk on the preparations of an exhibition of exemplary works from the Gurlitt found, an art collection of Cornelius Gurlitt discovered in 2012, in November in Bonn, Germany, Tuesday June, 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) 20 hr Victor Hugo 27
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News How some people are missing the point on cultur... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Jun 16 Crystalcat89 113
News Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res... May '17 need 2 find cause... 1
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... May '17 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,889 • Total comments across all topics: 282,079,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC