Fun and games in store at South Norfolk on Show
The event, to take place at South Norfolk House in Cygnet Court, Long Stratton, will feature dancing, storytelling, live music, walkabout entertainers, face painting, craft stalls and birds of prey. Visitors can also sit on South Norfolk Council's smoothie bike, sit in one of their giant refuse trucks, or explore the energy bus and find out about volunteering around the district.
