Fun and games in store at South Norfo...

Fun and games in store at South Norfolk on Show

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Eastern Daily Press

The event, to take place at South Norfolk House in Cygnet Court, Long Stratton, will feature dancing, storytelling, live music, walkabout entertainers, face painting, craft stalls and birds of prey. Visitors can also sit on South Norfolk Council's smoothie bike, sit in one of their giant refuse trucks, or explore the energy bus and find out about volunteering around the district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastern Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Wed Victor Hugo 29
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News How some people are missing the point on cultur... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Jun 16 Crystalcat89 113
News Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res... May '17 need 2 find cause... 1
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... May '17 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,228 • Total comments across all topics: 282,152,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC