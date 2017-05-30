Freed exhibit opens at Hayden Liberty...

Freed exhibit opens at Hayden Liberty Center Association for the Arts -

Internationally-known artist Doug Freed, left, of Sedalia, talks with Stephen Costanza, of Main, Wednesday afternoon at Hayden Liberty Center Association for the Arts. Freed has a new exhibit titled "Reflections" at the center, which was hung in time for the Scott Joplin International Ragtime Festival.

