Founder of realistic easel painting in Azerbaijan turns 125
Visual art is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful forms of the art that gives a man an opportunity to observe the beautiful world and travel through time. Bahruz Kangarli was one of the first professional representatives of Azerbaijani visual arts and was the founder of realistic easel painting in Azerbaijan.
