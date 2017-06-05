Fierce bidding expected for collection of 15 paintings by Woodbridge artist Thomas Churchyard
A selection of Suffolk scenes by local painter Thomas Churchyard will be going under the auctioneer's hammer later this month. The collection of 15 watercolours and paintings goes on sale at Dominic Winter Auctioneers, near Cirencester, on June 15 - with estimates ranging from A 200-A 300 to A 700-A 1,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ipswich Evening Star.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|May 24
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May '17
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Sledge Hammer
|23
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC