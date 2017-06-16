Felsted art student wows prestigious art gallery with black and white canvas painting

Matthew Gilham's large canvas painting fought off competition from more than 20,000 entries to be selected as one of the top 20 pieces to be on exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery, in Chelsea next month. The picture, called 'The Life Model', will be on display from July 4 to July 13, with Matthew attending a ceremony for the Saatchi Gallery Art Prize for Schools 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dunmow Broadcast.