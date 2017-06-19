Ever wanted to pack it all in and pursue your passion? Meet the man who did
http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/ever-wanted-to-pack-it-all-in-and-pursue-your-passion-meet-the-man-who-did-35858744.html
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|How some people are missing the point on cultur...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Jun 16
|Crystalcat89
|113
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|May '17
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May '17
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
