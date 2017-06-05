Essex Historical Society shines the spotlight on its historic structures in 2017, focusing its energies on setting the stage for a friendlier, community-centric approach to sharing their stories. The Society's library and offices at 22 Prospect St. reopen as the Hills Academy History Center on June 10. Improvements include outdoors land design, improved mechanicals, safety upgrades, new security systems, new research technology, painting and window repair to create a community History Center.

