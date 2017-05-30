Eastcott residents step back in time for vintage street party

RESIDENTS in Savernake Street took a trip back in time today for a retro-inspired street party to celebrate the area's history. Organised by the Eastcott Community Organisation, the fun-filled 1950s-inspired day was put together to celebrate the heritage of the Savernake Street Social Hall after the group were awarded a A 10,000 Heritage Lottery Fund grant last year.

