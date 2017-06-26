Discover The Dinosaur
Venture back to a time when the dinosaurs roamed the earth at Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED! Experience up-close encounters with a lifelike Stegosaurus, Velociraptor and the king T-Rex in this thrilling walk-through exhibit. Kids can also meet a baby dinosaur, take a spin in the Jurassic Jeeps on the Dino Raceway and visit the Kids Adventure Zone filled with themed bouncy houses, crafts, face painting and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRRQ-FM Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Victor Hugo
|27
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|How some people are missing the point on cultur...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Jun 16
|Crystalcat89
|113
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|May '17
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May '17
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC