Dali a father? He would need to have sex first

One of the most influential artists of the 20th century, 28 years dead, is about to be pulled from the grave to settle a paternity So when news broke Monday that a Spanish judge had ordered the body of Salvador Dal exhumed, that was worth plenty of juice alone. The genius painter, with the celebrity friends, and the fame, and the phallic-shaped swimming pool, reportedly had no trouble attracting an entourage of beautiful young women and men into his orbit, even in his And yet, both within that marriage and outside of it, Dal is thought to have mostly abstained from sex throughout life.

