Coles takes tops at Student Art Show
Emma Coles next to her pastel, "Colorful Cloth," which took the top President's Award prize at the 2017 NJC Student Art Show. Northeastern Junior College recently held its annual Student Art Show, which featured original artworks by students of NJC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|How some people are missing the point on cultur...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Jun 16
|Crystalcat89
|113
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|May 24
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC