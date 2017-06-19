Cleveland Museum of Art says it was mystery buyer of Davringhausen "War" painting

The Cleveland Museum of Art announced that it was the mystery buyer at the Ketterer Kunst auction house in Munich earlier this month that paid $320,174 to buy an apocalyptic vision of war painted by the German Expressionist Heinrich Maria Davringhausen . The painting headlines a group of June acquisitions that includes works of art from France, China, Japan, pre-Columbian Latin America, plus contemporary items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.