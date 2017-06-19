Cleveland Art Museum Acquires German Expressionist Painting 'War'
The Cleveland Museum of Art has acquired a rare German expressionist painting from an artist later condemned by the Nazis. The painting by Heinrich Davringhausen was acquired in a Munich auction earlier this month and had a price-tag of more than $300,000.
