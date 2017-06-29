Celebrating work by women at Pleasant View Gallery
"She Persisted: A Celebration of Work by Women" opens at Susan Webster's Pleasant View Gallery on Spofford Hill Road in Deer Isle Village with a reception on Sunday, July 2, from 2 to 6 p.m. This show features recent art by women who range in age from their twenties to their nineties and who work in a variety of media-textiles, drawing, painting, printing, photography, writing, sculpture, and video. Artists include Lydia Cassatt, Susan Chase, Shane Crabtree, Nancy Hodermarsky, Mary Ann McKellar, Katama Murray, Marcia Stremlau, Bessie Turner, Phoebe Turner, Carol Wainright and Susan Webster.
