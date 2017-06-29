Celebrating work by women at Pleasant View Gallery

"She Persisted: A Celebration of Work by Women" opens at Susan Webster's Pleasant View Gallery on Spofford Hill Road in Deer Isle Village with a reception on Sunday, July 2, from 2 to 6 p.m. This show features recent art by women who range in age from their twenties to their nineties and who work in a variety of media-textiles, drawing, painting, printing, photography, writing, sculpture, and video. Artists include Lydia Cassatt, Susan Chase, Shane Crabtree, Nancy Hodermarsky, Mary Ann McKellar, Katama Murray, Marcia Stremlau, Bessie Turner, Phoebe Turner, Carol Wainright and Susan Webster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Island Ad-Vantages.