Celebrate the Fourth of July this wee...

Celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend at Firecracker Fandango in Odessa

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSWO

Numerous activities will be available at the NewsWest 9 Children's Area located at 4th St. and Grant Ave. Those activities include free face painting, airbrush and glitter tattoos, mobile gaming theater, jumpers, mechanical bull, Odessa Fire Truck and cornhole tournament. There will also be some live entertainment at the NewsWest 9 Children's Area including a magic show with Professor QB the Clown at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The SHOUT Dance Group will also be performing at 6:30 p.m. There will also be numerous live performances at the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Wed Victor Hugo 29
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News How some people are missing the point on cultur... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Jun 16 Crystalcat89 113
News Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res... May '17 need 2 find cause... 1
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... May '17 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,961 • Total comments across all topics: 282,127,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC