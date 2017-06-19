Brexit expected to be worth up to A 4...

Brexit expected to be worth up to A 4,000 as artist auctions work

19 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

AN OIL painting inspired by the results of the EU referendum is due to go under the hammer in Glasgow next month. " Brexit " is the latest in a series of political portraits by acclaimed Scottish artist, Graham McKean, who admits recent world events have influenced his creativity.

