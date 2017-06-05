Bill Cosby sexual assault trial: 6 takeaways from day one

The first day of Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial was full of drama and emotion, the tension between the prosecution and defense on full display in a packed Pennsylvania courtroom where jurors followed the action like they were watching a tennis match. Father figure: Cosby, 79, was escorted into the courtroom by actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played his youngest daughter, Rudy, on "The Cosby Show."

