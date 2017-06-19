Beside the Seaside - " vibrant paintings by Tony Dexter in the gallery at the Stephen Joseph Theatre
Beside the Seaside will feature paintings by Tony Dexter and can be seen from Thursday, July 13 to Saturday, August 26. Working with acrylic on canvas, Tony is inspired by and reflects East Coast images in a bold, vivid, contemporary and unique way. Tony, who lives near Ilkley, trained in fine art and sculpture in the 1960s and then had a commercial career but since his retirement has taken up painting full-time.
