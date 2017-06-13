Artists Re-Imagine Albany's Iconic Nipper Dog
SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: Local artists have spent the last several weeks painting blank Nipper dogs as part of the "Downtown is Pawsome" project. Twenty artists were chosen to showcase their designs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|May 24
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May '17
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Sledge Hammer
|23
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC