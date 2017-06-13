Artists Re-Imagine Albany's Iconic Ni...

Artists Re-Imagine Albany's Iconic Nipper Dog

Read more: Your News Now

SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: Local artists have spent the last several weeks painting blank Nipper dogs as part of the "Downtown is Pawsome" project. Twenty artists were chosen to showcase their designs.

Read more at Your News Now.

Chicago, IL

