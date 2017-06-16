Artist's P.E.I. paintings in Oh Canada exhibit
Artist Patricia Moore's newest works, exploring the Prince Edward Island landscape and the connection between land and sea, is part of the Oh Canada summer exhibition honouring the country's 150th anniversary. Moore's P.E.I. paintings will be part of the Oh Canada exhibit, which opens June 16 with a reception and runs until July 16 at the Gallery on the Bay in Hamilton, Ont.
