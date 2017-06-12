Artist shows his love for Louisiana with 50 years of art
The world behind the bronze cypress gates is Jim Jeansonne's vision of paradise, where pelicans soar at angelic heights and thistles form mystical forests. The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is celebrating Jeansonne's career with the retrospective show, "50 Years of Jim Jeansonne," through June 29 in its Firehouse Gallery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|20 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|20 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|How some people are missing the point on cultur...
|20 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Fri
|Crystalcat89
|113
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|May 24
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC