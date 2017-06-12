Artist shows his love for Louisiana w...

Artist shows his love for Louisiana with 50 years of art

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

The world behind the bronze cypress gates is Jim Jeansonne's vision of paradise, where pelicans soar at angelic heights and thistles form mystical forests. The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is celebrating Jeansonne's career with the retrospective show, "50 Years of Jim Jeansonne," through June 29 in its Firehouse Gallery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... 20 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... 20 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News How some people are missing the point on cultur... 20 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Fri Crystalcat89 113
News Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res... May 24 need 2 find cause... 1
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
News Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ... May '17 tomin cali 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,727 • Total comments across all topics: 281,845,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC