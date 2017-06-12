Art Exhibition:Hengist Group of Artists
THE latest Art Exhibition at the Regent in Christchurch features the work of the Hengist Group of Artists from tomorrow . The group has over 70 members and is a friendly and thriving mix of amateur and professional artists who meet each month to exchange views, attend lectures from visiting artists and enjoy painting together, hence the theme for this exhibition being the Diversity & Style of Local Artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How some people are missing the point on cultur...
|16 hr
|How
|1
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|22 hr
|Crystalcat89
|113
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|May 24
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC