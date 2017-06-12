Art Exhibition:Hengist Group of Artists

THE latest Art Exhibition at the Regent in Christchurch features the work of the Hengist Group of Artists from tomorrow . The group has over 70 members and is a friendly and thriving mix of amateur and professional artists who meet each month to exchange views, attend lectures from visiting artists and enjoy painting together, hence the theme for this exhibition being the Diversity & Style of Local Artists.

