Are these girls really naked? Strippers use cheeky loophole to sneak...
But some bar managers in Texas, in the US, are apparently getting around this by painting their strippers and claiming they are not actually nude. You'll find it hard to believe that these women are actually naked.
Comments
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|How some people are missing the point on cultur...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Jun 16
|Crystalcat89
|113
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|May 24
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May '17
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
