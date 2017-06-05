An exhibition where contemporary phot...

An exhibition where contemporary photorealistic painting meets traditional Chinese art

9 hrs ago Read more: Pressat

Chinese artist Shiquan Zou exhibits a series of paintings that travel across time and culture, between the two distinguished art realms of the east and the west. The Illusionary Reality is an exploration of Zou's journeys both physically and spiritually from East to West, a space Zou believes is present between the real and the illusionary reconfiguration of the objects in his paintings.

Chicago, IL

