Almine Rech Gallery opens exhibition of new paintings on linen and sculptures by Ana Mazzei
Almine Rech Gallery New York announces Ghost Studies, an exhibition of new paintings on linen and sculptures by Brazilian artist Ana Mazzei. Mazzei's paintings are in the same spirit as the radical and harmonious sculptures she is known for that are presented alone or in groups with a quiet, slightly anthropomorphic presence.
