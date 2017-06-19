Adults more influenced by prior knowledge, beliefs than children when first viewing paintings
Adults rely more on top-down processing than children when observing paintings by van Gogh, according to a study published June 21, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Francesco Walker from the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and colleagues. Analyzing eye movements can indicate how individuals direct their attention to build an overall impression of a painting .
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|How some people are missing the point on cultur...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Jun 16
|Crystalcat89
|113
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|May 24
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May '17
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC