Adults more influenced by prior knowledge, beliefs than children when first viewing paintings

2 hrs ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Adults rely more on top-down processing than children when observing paintings by van Gogh, according to a study published June 21, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Francesco Walker from the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and colleagues. Analyzing eye movements can indicate how individuals direct their attention to build an overall impression of a painting .

