A Syrian artist's 'sweet revenge': Painting Trump and other world leaders as starving refugees
Syrian artist Abdalla Al Omari's "Vulnerability Series" portrays world leaders as refugees in a series of paintings on show at a gallery in Dubai. Syrian artist Abdalla Al Omari left his home country in 2012, the year that the battle between rebels and government forces reached the streets of Damascus and Aleppo.
