A painting by David Stephenson, one of the featured Poppleton artists
POPPLETON Methodist Church, at Upper Poppleton , York, is holding an Art Weekend with an exhibition and sale of art and a variety of crafts, open from 10am to 4pm today and from 12 noon to 2pm tomorrow. Entry is free of charge.
