West Virginia man accused of listing stolen Gardner Museum paintings...

Even for Craigslist, $55 million for two legendary works from an infamous art heist would have been an unreal deal. A West Virginia man - who allegedly listed two rare paintings from the daring 1990 Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum theft on Craigslist, despite not possessing them - was arrested Monday afternoon at his home by law enforcement officials, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Boston .

