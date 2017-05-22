West Virginia man accused of listing ...

West Virginia man accused of listing stolen Gardner Museum paintings...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Even for Craigslist, $55 million for two legendary works from an infamous art heist would have been an unreal deal. A West Virginia man - who allegedly listed two rare paintings from the daring 1990 Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum theft on Craigslist, despite not possessing them - was arrested Monday afternoon at his home by law enforcement officials, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Boston .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... Sun Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... May 19 Christian Taliban 3
News Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ... May 14 tomin cali 1
News Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08) May 3 John Deere 6
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Apr 29 Sledge Hammer 23
News Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ... Apr '17 VP Mullah Elect P... 2
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,446 • Total comments across all topics: 281,228,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC