Watch: Stowmarket identical twin sisters talk of painting Simon...
Identical twin sisters who painted Simon Cowell on Britain's Got Talent. Left to right, Louise Cobbold and Sharon Kulesa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Anglian Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|Wed
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May 3
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC