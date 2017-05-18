Volunteers help out at Swansea Valley...

Volunteers help out at Swansea Valley recovery centre to mark campaign

Lloyds Banking Group South Wales collegues volunteered at Gelinudd Recovery Centre to make a difference during Mental Health Awareness Week Lloyds Banking Group colleagues volunteered at Mental Health UK Service Centres across Wales to raise awareness and spark conversations during Mental Health Awareness Week. They are taking part in practical activities to improve Service Centre facilities for people who rely on them and leading conversations with workers at the centres to discuss the importance of mental health and wellbeing.

