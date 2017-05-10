Venice Biennale awards German artists...

Venice Biennale awards German artists 2 Golden Lions

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Germany has swept the 57th Venice Biennale, winning top Golden Lion prizes for the best national pavilion and best artist in the main curated show. The jury called Anne Imhof's show at the German Pavilion "a powerful and disturbing installation that poses urgent questions of our time and pushes the spectator into an aware state of anxiety."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08) May 3 John Deere 6
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Apr 29 Sledge Hammer 23
News Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ... Apr 13 VP Mullah Elect P... 2
News Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ... Apr '17 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Apr '17 Sally 2
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,685 • Total comments across all topics: 280,994,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC