This Painting is My Speech, This Painting is Your...

A controversial painting removed from display at the U.S. Capitol will not be returning to display after the U.S. District Court denied a request for an injunction before the exhibition in question came to an end. While the court acknowledged that St. Louis teenager David Pulphus's Untitled # 1 had been removed based on its viewpoint, it ultimately held that Pulphus was not the one "speaking," the government was.

