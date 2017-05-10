This Painting is My Speech, This Painting is Your...
A controversial painting removed from display at the U.S. Capitol will not be returning to display after the U.S. District Court denied a request for an injunction before the exhibition in question came to an end. While the court acknowledged that St. Louis teenager David Pulphus's Untitled # 1 had been removed based on its viewpoint, it ultimately held that Pulphus was not the one "speaking," the government was.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May 3
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr '17
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr '17
|Sally
|2
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC