There will soon be a painting of Ed Sheeran in the National Portrait Gallery

18 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

The London museum already has a photograph of the musician on display and has now acquired the first portrait painted of the singer since the start of his professional career. The four-foot square oil painting on linen was created by Belfast-based artist Colin Davidson after he met Sheeran's father, who is an art historian and curator, and the pair arranged a sitting.

