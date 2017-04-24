The Mice Room - courtesy Darb 1718
Film screening at Darb1718 Make your way to Coptic Cairo's contemporary art space Darb 1718 for a screening of The Mice Room. The movie follows six different characters living in Alexandria, who all share the same feeling of being lost at various points in life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Sat
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr 4
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr 3
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr 1
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr 1
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar '17
|James M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC