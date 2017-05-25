Tate plans exhibitions with Francis B...

Tate plans exhibitions with Francis Bacon and Lucian Freud for 2018

The works of Francis Bacon, Lucian Freud, Pablo Picasso, Virginia Woolf and Edward Burne-Jones will feature in a fresh range of Tate exhibitions next year. They form part of a packed portfolio of names, from the Pre-Raphaelite painters to modern film and performance artists, in shows across the country's galleries.

