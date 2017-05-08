Sperone Westwater opens exhibition of...

Sperone Westwater opens exhibition of new paintings and work on paper by Ali Banisadr

Sperone Westwater is presenting a show of new paintings and work on paper by Ali Banisadr in the artist's second solo exhibition at the gallery. Neither fully abstract nor definitively figurative, Ali Banisadr's richly allusive paintings are as arresting as they are disconcerting.

