See Bright Paintings by a New York Socialite From the Jazz Age
A new exhibition at the Jewish Museum celebrates the life and work of artist Florine Stettheimer , a New York City socialite of the Jazz Age. Titled " Florine Stettheimer: Painting Poetry ," the show is the largest-ever retrospective of Stettheimer's work with over 50 of her sculptures, paintings, drawings, and poetry .
