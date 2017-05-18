S.I. artist still painting at age 103 receives CUNY honor
Margaret Ricciardi speaks about her journey into art and shows reporters her old pictures, paintings and sculptures throughout her her home. As her classmates at CUNY's College of Staten Island splash color on canvases while seated, Ricciardi eyes her art from all angles.
