S.I. artist still painting at age 103...

S.I. artist still painting at age 103 receives CUNY honor

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Margaret Ricciardi speaks about her journey into art and shows reporters her old pictures, paintings and sculptures throughout her her home. As her classmates at CUNY's College of Staten Island splash color on canvases while seated, Ricciardi eyes her art from all angles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... 22 hr Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Fri Christian Taliban 3
News Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ... May 14 tomin cali 1
News Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08) May 3 John Deere 6
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Apr 29 Sledge Hammer 23
News Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ... Apr '17 VP Mullah Elect P... 2
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,889 • Total comments across all topics: 281,198,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC