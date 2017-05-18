President Trump in Saudi Arabia: 'Terrorists worship death'
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- President Donald Trump is painting the fight against extremists as "a battle between good and evil." Trump is saying in his first major foreign policy address as president that the fight against terrorism "is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations.
