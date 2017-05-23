Political leaders work together on Labour Day
Government and Opposition officials yesterday put aside their political differences and joined hands with volunteers in downtown Kingston to renovate the historic Ward Theatre and Central Police Station. Both buildings were the main focus of National Labour Day activities in Kingston being observed under the theme: 'Restore, Preserve, Beautify'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|17 hr
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May 3
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC