Police arrest 13, seize 27,000 pieces of child porn in city-wide raids
Hong Kong police arrested 13 men and confiscated more than 27,000 photographs and video clips depicting child sex abuse stored on computers and hard disks in a series of raids across the city. The operation was mounted by about 100 officers on Thursday morning after the Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau gathered intelligence, including information from overseas law enforcement agencies.
