Pissarro seized in WWII turns up in Paris show

A painting by impressionist master Camille Pissarro seized from a Jewish collector in France in WWII has turned up in an exhibition in Paris, where relatives are seeking its return from a US couple who have loaned it. "La cueillette des pois" painted with gouache by Pissarro in 1887, has been found on display at the Marmottan Museum in the French capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.