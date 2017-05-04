Pissarro seized in WWII turns up in Paris show
A painting by impressionist master Camille Pissarro seized from a Jewish collector in France in WWII has turned up in an exhibition in Paris, where relatives are seeking its return from a US couple who have loaned it. "La cueillette des pois" painted with gouache by Pissarro in 1887, has been found on display at the Marmottan Museum in the French capital.
