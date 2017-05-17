Piecing Together the Histories of a Series of Stolen Paintings
Among all the descriptions on all the different museum websites of a group of paintings originally designed to be shown together, there isn't very much in the way of assuming responsibility or prioritizing transparency. A view of the interior of the church attached to the Hospital de la Caridad in Seville, where a copy of the BartolomA© Esteban Murillo's "Return of the Prodigal Son" sits , while the original is held by the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC A troubling theme awaits visitors who enter Washington's National Gallery of Art via the 7th street entrance and ascend to the late-16th and early-17th century European galleries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May 3
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr '17
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr '17
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC