Peter Dreher Paints a Thousand Skulls

Peter Dreher Paints a Thousand Skulls

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

Done over a period of more than forty years, the series now numbers more than five thousand. The paintings present viewers with a visual conundrum: they are exactly the same but each one is unique.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08) May 3 John Deere 6
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Apr 29 Sledge Hammer 23
News Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ... Apr 13 VP Mullah Elect P... 2
News Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ... Apr '17 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Apr '17 Sally 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Apr '17 tim 112
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,836 • Total comments across all topics: 280,848,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC