Paintings by Marie Liu at Hotel Fauchere

The Hotel Fauchere is hosting an exhibit of paintings by Marie Liu from May 9 to June 18, 2017. There will be a reception on Tuesday, May 9, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Liu has been painting images of Pike County since moving to Milford in 2009.

