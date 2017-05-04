Paintings by Marie Liu at Hotel Fauchere
The Hotel Fauchere is hosting an exhibit of paintings by Marie Liu from May 9 to June 18, 2017. There will be a reception on Tuesday, May 9, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Liu has been painting images of Pike County since moving to Milford in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pike County Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|Wed
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr '17
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr '17
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr '17
|tim
|112
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC