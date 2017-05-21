Paintings and poetry
Kevin Wesaquate says he hopes to set an example and inspire others to pick up a pen or a paintbrush and bring their work to an audience. The Saskatoon-based spoken word artist performed at the Prince Albert Multicultural Council on Friday night at the opening reception for his latest collection of paintings.
