Painting by Romanian surrealist sells for USD 200,000 in New York

The painting Nepotopen , a work of Romania-born surrealist painter Victor Brauner, sold this week for USD 200,000 at Christie's in New York. The painting, dating from 1945, had an initial estimate of USD 100,000 - USD 150,000.

