Painting by 19th-century Romanian artist sells for over three times the estimated price in NY

Paintings by two 19th-century Romanian artists were among the top sellers at the Bonhams 19th Century European Paintings sale organized in New York on May 3. One of them, the Danube Guard by Nicolae Grigorescu , sold for USD 100,000, more than three times the estimated price of USD 20,000 - 30,000. As an artist-reporter, Grigorescu accompanied Romanian troops fighting alongside the Russians in the Russian-Turkish war of 1877-78 and based his painting Danube Guard on sketches he made along the way.

Chicago, IL

